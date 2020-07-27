Menu
Lease Agreement
Lease Agreement
OPPORTUNITY: CSG properties up for grabs for graziers

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
27th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
LARGE pockets of land are going up for lease across the Surat Basin in August with information sessions being held for potential lessees.

CBRE real estate agent Simon Cudmore said APLNG operate gas wells on the properties and have opened 18,421 hectares up for renters.

“All properties have gas wells and infrastructure on the land,” he said.

“There’s all this vacant land they want to give up.

“We’re just leasing out the properties to potential graziers that want to raise cattle on the property.”

A total of 12 properties are being made available around Chinchilla, Miles, Condamine and Tara, with one of the major properties being Seven Trees at Yuleba.

Anyone interested in the properties are encouraged to discuss the terms of the lease at three information sessions being held on August 3 in Chinchilla, August 4 in Roma and August 5 in Miles.

“Everyone is welcome to participate in the EOI program to put through an offer.”

