OPINION: Your vote counts, educate yourselves

It's almost Election Day. Read up on what each candidate has to say – we, your local paper, have done profiles now on a lot of them. Photo Renee Albrecht.

WITH just over two weeks to go until Maranoa locals head to the polls to vote for our mayor and eight councillors who will serve them for the next four years, I have a lot of thoughts.

When I moved to Roma from Brisbane, I didn’t have much of an opinion in local politics. But, having attended many council meetings, worked closely with councillors and Mayor Golder on a wide range of stories, and now lived in our region for almost 18 months, I have to say I care a LOT about our council.

Council is the closest relationship we have with decision making. The decisions our councillors and mayor make in their meetings mould our future, and we should all care about who the people sitting in that room are.

It’s a shame that we are losing so many experienced councillors, but it’s also a time for us to reflect on what we want for the future of our region. I have spoken to nearly all council and mayoral candidates, and I’ve heard what they have to say about why they are running, and what they hope to achieve if they are elected.

I’m not here to tell you how to vote, I’m not here to tell you how I will vote, I am however here to tell you to educate yourself. Read up on what each candidate has to say – we, your local paper, have done profiles now on a lot of them.

If you have a question, head along to one of the meet and greets and get it answered. If they don’t have time to get to you on those nights, send them an email or give them a call. Don’t assume.

Don’t presume everything you read on Facebook is fact. Do your own research.

The Maranoa is at a crucial point. We cannot rely on the oil and gas industry; we need to think about how we are going to move ourselves forward. We need to be represented by people who see past the next four years, who have future in mind.