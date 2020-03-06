Menu
POLICING: We supoort the decision for a 24-hour-police station to help combat crime.
News

OPINION: We agree with the community all the way

Zoe Bell
6th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
RISING crime rates. It seems to be a reality that is hitting home for many Chinchilla residents.

This week there were two separate meetings held concerning the issue, one by the local police and one by community members.

When I was listening to those conservations during those two meetings, there were three things I didn’t realise before.

One was how many people within Chinchilla are victims of theft and break-ins, how fearful the whole situation has made people and how the passionate that residents were to fix it.

After hearing what the community had to say, we as journalists and a newspaper are fully supportive of residents and their views of having a 24-hour police station.

It’s evident that the Chinchilla police are just as frustrated with the crime, and are doing all they can to combat crime.

You will read in this week’s paper that the Chinchilla police are solving offences higher than the rest of the state, but if they aren’t around, they can’t do anything.

A valid point was brought up at the meeting, that if our police are solving all the offences, then why aren’t the rates going down?

There seems to be a very complex issue at hand that I'm sure isn’t going to be solved overnight.

However, until the crime rate does decrease, Chinchilla News will continue to assist by working closely with police and residents when offences do occur.

