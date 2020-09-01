OPINION: Time for the left to step out of the echo chamber

The absurd level of political correctness we are reaching means people are being persecuted by society just for having an opinion

I BELONG to lots of silly Facebook groups.

I join because they give me amusement, for the silly memes and the chance to interact with other people online.

Lately, though, I've noticed a trend building within these groups.

They are becoming exclusive.

They only want you if you are "woke", in tune with their liberal and sometimes far-left views.

Being in these groups is like being in an echo chamber.

If you agree with the general thrust of what is being said, you need never question your own beliefs.

You will never be challenged and there will never be a debate.

If you don't, it's increasingly clear there's no room for disagreement or debate, no matter how rational or respectful.

One of these groups made it clear some were not welcome this week.

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, a list of rules were posted.

According to the rules, members are not allowed to agree with any of the following statements or they will be banned:

Some cops are good. All lives matter. Blue lives matter. There's only one race, the human race. There are only two genders. And if you punch a Nazi, you're just as bad as Nazis.

I pointed out on the page that the only people coming off as Nazis were the admins of the page, trying to dictate what people think.

It's a big week for President Donald Trump. Picture: David Foster III/AFP

Unsurprisingly, soon I was no longer a member of that group.

It was just a silly, fun group.

It had nothing to do with politics and one's political persuasion shouldn't have been a factor.

But clearly it was.

As the corridors of acceptable discourse become narrower and narrower, I understand more and more why people chose to vote for Donald Trump.

It's not because they think he's a great man or even a great leader.

It's because the absurd level of political correctness we are reaching means people are being persecuted by society just for having an opinion.

There's room for all kinds of ideas and opinions that do not mean someone is bigoted or racist.

The more the left fixes those labels on people they don't agree with, the more cancel culture becomes acceptable, the more people will turn to someone like Trump to defend their rights.

It may make no sense to the left but their efforts to shut down free discourse are exactly why someone like Trump has been elected and has every chance of being elected again come November.