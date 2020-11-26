Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THE pieces of the incredibly complex puzzle that is youth crime, is being put into place by dedicated members of the community who are keen to make a real difference. Pic: Supplied
THE pieces of the incredibly complex puzzle that is youth crime, is being put into place by dedicated members of the community who are keen to make a real difference. Pic: Supplied
News

OPINION: The real story behind Chinchilla’s youth crime problem

Peta McEachern
25th Nov 2020 1:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ON A weekly basis I feel a sense of De Ja Vu when writing the details of the various crimes being committed in the Chinchilla and Miles region - cars stolen, unlocked homes robbed and lives devastated.

It’s when I speak to the victims of these crimes when I’m shocked back into reality - I’m confronted by the pain, terror, frustration, and heartbreak of those directly affected by youth crime.

One victim I spoke to, a widow who lived alone, had her car stolen in the weeks leading up to Christmas in 2019.

Just weeks after her partner’s passing and moving to a new town, the car was stolen while she slept. At as loss and feeling utterly violated, she took down her Christmas decorations and packed them away in a box - that was it, Christmas was cancelled, the whole year was cancelled. An already grieving woman had been left violated and mentally exhausted by faceless criminals.

But who are the people - the youths - committing these crimes, and why?

It’s easy to demonise those who break the law and cause others pain through their actions, what’s hard, is to come to terms with the real problems leading troubled youth down the path of crime.

Time and time again I’ve seen select members of the community offer up draconian punishments as a solution, as hate and racial discrimination rear their ugly heads within the community during times of fear and stress.

A lot of fingers have been pointed at the youth justice system, although if imprisonment doesn’t deter adults from crime, it’s not going to help developing minds either.

It’s time to take a positive step forward, and the pieces of the incredibly complex puzzle that is youth crime, is already being put into place by the likes of Chinchilla police liaison officer Robyn Jennings and other dedicated members of the community who are keen to make a difference.

To make real and lasting change in youth crime, the core issues that lead to the offending need to be addressed, and that change is needed on all fronts - from individual mindsets, to community organisations, parents taking responsibility of their kids and government funded support programs.

This youth crime campaign will bring to the forefront issues that lead at-risk youth to reoffending, and highlight the work being done within the community to support teenage offenders, and hopefully make a dent in the crime rate.

At this point, we as a community can’t keep on the path we’re going down.

break and enter chinchilla chinchilla stolen cars chinchilla youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs baker lost three houses to drug addiction

        Premium Content Western Downs baker lost three houses to drug addiction

        Crime A FORMER Airlie Beach tradie and Western Downs baker’s crippling drug addiction resulted in him losing three homes, an acreage block in the Whitsundays, and his job.

        200+ PLANTS: Woman sentenced after Western Downs drug raid

        Premium Content 200+ PLANTS: Woman sentenced after Western Downs drug raid

        Crime A WESTERN Downs woman told police they “couldn’t hate a girl for trying” after she...

        MEGA GALLERY: 300+ photos from Roma Cup

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 300+ photos from Roma Cup

        News WHILE it was a bit different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, The...

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall