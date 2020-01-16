Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Is online shopping killing retail?
Is online shopping killing retail? Pexels
Opinion

'Dead malls': Retail future grim as online shopping booms

Jay Fielding
by
16th Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Comment

THE news of the collapse of Jeanswest yesterday would have come as no surprise to many people.

It's the latest in a string of bad news from the retail world, hot on the heels of the collapse of department store Harris Scarfe.

Other retailers have also faced recent upheaval or demise: Curious Planet, Bardot, Roger David, Napoleon Perdis, EB Games, Shoes of Prey - the list goes on and on.

Of course, the catastrophic bushfires we are experiencing will have an impact, as flagged by the company that owns Katies and Noni B.

Reader poll

How do you do most of your non-perishable shopping?

View Results

But decline in the retail industry is part of a larger trend away from traditional shopping.

It's often said Australia is 10 years behind America so it's worth having a look at what has happened there.
Sure, big box retailers like Walmart are doing a tidy business.

But the country is also littered with what are called "dead malls", once-bustling shopping centres that are now virtual ghost towns or even closed completely.

Watching videos of dead malls on YouTube is simultaneously fascinating and heartbreaking.

I expect similar things to happen here eventually.

As more and more of us turn away from traditional shopping to primarily buying things online, we are staring down the barrel of having vast retail spaces becoming decaying legacies of what was once an unassailable industry.

Retailers need to be ahead of the curve and adapt to the new order well before then if they are to survive.

editors picks opinion retail shopping
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

        Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

        Breaking Police, SES, and locals are searching for a 78-year-old woman, missing on a 3,200 hectare property at Blackall.

        Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three years

        premium_icon Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three...

        News AFTER being sentenced for the third time in three years for similar offences, the...

        Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        premium_icon Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        News Woman caught twice for drug driving left death threats to her mother

        What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

        What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

        News Chinchilla is kicking off the third weekend of the year with a variety events for...