Medical professionals, along with everyone else, have battled through the coronavirus crisis.
Opinion

OPINION: Only hope is to rally through disaster fatigue

Christian Berechree
5th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
SIX months into the coronavirus crisis, it feels like we're back where we started.

After welcome weeks of almost, sort of, maybe feeling like things could get back to normal in Queensland, our hopes feel dashed.

Our borders are closing again and we're on tenterhooks as Queensland Health's daily announcements are released, wondering how long it will be before the virus reaches our neighbourhoods.

Major events are being cancelled and businesses are anxious about the very real prospect of closing for good.

It's recent history repeating and it is, quite frankly, exhausting.

Members of the community are tired of worrying about it.

We in the media are tired of reporting on it.

Our healthcare professionals are tired of treating it.

Government leaders are tired of responding to it.

Yet it rages on.

The temptation to give up hope of ever seeing a post-COVID world is very real.

So too is the temptation, for some, to forget the rules and try to reclaim normalcy.

If we do either of these things, however, we are lost.

Our only choice is to collectively dig deep and rally as we feel the disaster fatigue in our bones.

We Queenslanders are living proof the virus spread can be brought under control.

We have done it once and we must do it again.

