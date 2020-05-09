Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OPINION: Don’t forget your mum this Mother’s Day because you are in isolation.
OPINION: Don’t forget your mum this Mother’s Day because you are in isolation.
News

OPINION: Mum more important than ever this Mother’s Day

Zoe Bell
9th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME of my fondest memories that I’ve spent with my mum have been on Mother’s Day.

I remember when we were young we would get up early, make her breakfast in bed and watch her open her presents.

Unfortautely once we reach teenage years, my mum woke up before us so the breakfast in bed had to stop.

Once I left home I would also much sure I made the trip to go and see her.

However this Mother’s Day will look different with many unable to celebrate with their mum thanks to COVID-19.

However instead of getting down on the fact, I’m going to be thankful that we have technology and can celebrate virtually.

For me I’m going to FaceTime her, talk about her day and see what her exercise pants I brought her as a present look like.

For you it may be virtual breakfast in bed, a brunch with your family over Zoom or leaving handmade gifts on the doorstep.

Whatever it is, make sure she isn’t forgotten.

celebrating in isolation mothers day opinion.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $50 Million Public Interest News Gathering Grant Program announced

        premium_icon $50 Million Public Interest News Gathering Grant Program...

        News “That’s so important for keeping communities connected.”

        Struggling farmers targeted by thieves

        premium_icon Struggling farmers targeted by thieves

        News Police issue warning that rural properties are being targeted.

        Local farmers welcome waiving of land rents

        premium_icon Local farmers welcome waiving of land rents

        News ACROSS Queensland, the rent break would help more than 6000 farmers, businesses...

        Man hospitalised after crashing truck into tree

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after crashing truck into tree

        Breaking A MAN who ran his truck off the side of the road and struck a large tree on the...