OPINION: Mum more important than ever this Mother’s Day

OPINION: Don’t forget your mum this Mother’s Day because you are in isolation.

SOME of my fondest memories that I’ve spent with my mum have been on Mother’s Day.

I remember when we were young we would get up early, make her breakfast in bed and watch her open her presents.

Unfortautely once we reach teenage years, my mum woke up before us so the breakfast in bed had to stop.

Once I left home I would also much sure I made the trip to go and see her.

However this Mother’s Day will look different with many unable to celebrate with their mum thanks to COVID-19.

However instead of getting down on the fact, I’m going to be thankful that we have technology and can celebrate virtually.

For me I’m going to FaceTime her, talk about her day and see what her exercise pants I brought her as a present look like.

For you it may be virtual breakfast in bed, a brunch with your family over Zoom or leaving handmade gifts on the doorstep.

Whatever it is, make sure she isn’t forgotten.