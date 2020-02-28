OPINION: Crime epidemic has to be stopped

IT SEEMS as though every week we’re hearing news of more thefts, more break and enters, more cars being removed from properties, and just more crime in general.

If we’re getting annoyed about writing it, I can bet readers are sick of hearing it.

But as long as crime exists, we will continue to publicise it in the hope that one day the rising crime rate will come screeching to a halt.

In this week’s paper, you’ll hear the pleas from exasperated cops calling for locals to lock their cars, and just calling for people to use their common sense when it comes to security and safety.

We spoke to a local MP who has arranged a community meeting to collaborate with the Chinchilla people and understand what is causing crime and how we can prevent it.

As for the people who continue to plague this town with crime, if there’s one thing they should be confident about it’s that our police and our town won’t stop until crime does.

As journalists and as a newspaper, we will continue to name and shame the people who insist on breaking into houses and cars and taking what doesn’t belong to them.

Until the crime scourge is over, the Chinchilla News pledges to continue to assist, to the best of our ability, in decreasing crime in our region.