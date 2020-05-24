Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOCAL HEREOS: For National Volunteers Week we thank all our local volunteers.
LOCAL HEREOS: For National Volunteers Week we thank all our local volunteers.
News

OPINION: A little thanks to our volunteers

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
24th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOT all work is paid work.

This week is National Volunteer Week and it’s all about recognising the effort, the passion and the time our volunteers put into keeping our local communities going.

They are our firefighters, teschool helpers, historians, footy coaches, charity workers, community organisers among many other positions.

In this edition of the Chinchilla News, we’ve covered the stories of just some of our volunteers.

They have gone over and beyond with their service to their respective organisations and we cannot thank them enough. But the reality is that many of our local heroes are working in the background, behind the scenes, away from the spotlight.

It’s always good to have a think every now and again about the people who help keep the community spirit in Chinchilla, Miles and all of our towns alive.

To all of our volunteers out there, your work has not gone unnoticed and is very much appreciated. Without you, our kids would be without their local sports teams. Our old clothing and goods would not have gone to those in need. Our teachers wouldn’t have the support they need to give our students the best education.

For this, we say than

national volunteers week opinion piece saying thank you

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roma’s worst drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon Roma’s worst drivers named and shamed

        News HERE are the worst of Roma drivers who have pleaded guilty in the last Roma Magistrates Court sitting on Tuesday.

        Woman with sticky fingers faces court for stealing

        premium_icon Woman with sticky fingers faces court for stealing

        News A ROMA mother who stole groceries from Woolworths tried to deny her actions to...

        What the target shutdowns mean for Chinchilla store

        premium_icon What the target shutdowns mean for Chinchilla store

        News Up to 75 Target stores across the country will be shuttered and 92 will be...

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia