OPINION: A little thanks to our volunteers

LOCAL HEREOS: For National Volunteers Week we thank all our local volunteers.

LOCAL HEREOS: For National Volunteers Week we thank all our local volunteers.

NOT all work is paid work.

This week is National Volunteer Week and it’s all about recognising the effort, the passion and the time our volunteers put into keeping our local communities going.

They are our firefighters, teschool helpers, historians, footy coaches, charity workers, community organisers among many other positions.

In this edition of the Chinchilla News, we’ve covered the stories of just some of our volunteers.

They have gone over and beyond with their service to their respective organisations and we cannot thank them enough. But the reality is that many of our local heroes are working in the background, behind the scenes, away from the spotlight.

It’s always good to have a think every now and again about the people who help keep the community spirit in Chinchilla, Miles and all of our towns alive.

To all of our volunteers out there, your work has not gone unnoticed and is very much appreciated. Without you, our kids would be without their local sports teams. Our old clothing and goods would not have gone to those in need. Our teachers wouldn’t have the support they need to give our students the best education.

For this, we say than