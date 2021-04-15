Opera at Jimbour returns as part of world first music event

HUGE LINEUP: Opera at Jimbour House is back with vocals sure to wow audience members. Picture: File

HUGE LINEUP: Opera at Jimbour House is back with vocals sure to wow audience members. Picture: File

One of the Western Downs’ most beloved and highly anticipated heritage events will return for a weekend of intimate opera, delightful chamber music performances, and infinite food and wine offerings.

Set at the glorious grounds of the iconic Jimbour House, the Opera at Jimbour will once again come to life from June 25—27, and for the first time in its history will open its doors to the estate to debut an exciting format within the house and the grounds.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Featuring stars from Opera Queensland and Ensemble Q, along with the state’s best chamber musicians, The Opera at Jimbour will continue to prove its world-famous status within the global music community.

Now part of the newly unveiled Queensland Music Trail, The Opera at Jimbour program includes two gala events on Saturday and Sunday, a Hangar Concert under the lights featuring exquisite chamber music, a recital inside the opulent drawing room, and exclusive tours through the halls of the historic Jimbour Homestead.

A revamped version of the event invites guests to savour local produce, browse crafts by local artisans and sample lovely beverages at the Jimbour markets, camp on the grounds, and enjoy a tasty meal at the camp kitchen.

Queensland Music Festival CEO Joel Edmondson said with international borders closed, everyone in Australia was looking for a one of a kind experience in their own backyard.

“The events along the first ever Outback Music Trail are a new way to get to know the diverse people and places of outback Queensland,” Mr Edmondson said.

“Nothing makes memories like seeing something totally amazing in a place you would never expect.

“We couldn’t be happier to kickstart the very first trail in the beautiful surroundings of the Western Downs.”

The Outback Trail officially starts on June 25, and runs to June 27, when an evolved version of the iconic Opera at Jimbour event will welcome travellers to the famed estate.

Following Opera at Jimbour, the music trail will continue across the outback, with concerts being held in Charleville, Quilpie, Windorah, and Birdsville.

Opera at Jimbour is a Queensland Music Trails event presented by QMF, Western Downs Regional Council, Opera Queensland and Jimbour Events, and supported by the Australian Government through the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand Fund, and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland’s Spaces and Places Activation fund.

The event is also supported by Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

For more information on the Outback Trail or to sign up for more information on the other unique Queensland Music Trail road trips available, visit the new Queensland Music Trails website here.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription