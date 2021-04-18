Opera at Jimbour receives $250k boost for outback tourism

HUGE BOOST: Truckloads of musical talent will be hitting Queensland, thanks to $250,000 funding from the state government for QMF. Picture: File

HUGE BOOST: Truckloads of musical talent will be hitting Queensland, thanks to $250,000 funding from the state government for QMF. Picture: File

The Opera at Jimbour along with four other regional towns will share in $250,000 of funding from the state government to encourage outback tourism through an exciting new festival.

In launching Queensland Music Trails, Minister the Arts Leeanne Enoch said musicians will travel through outback Queensland in June and July for the very first trail.

“The arts and cultural sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this project is an example of how our government is supporting the sector as part of Queensland’s economic recovery,” Ms Enoch said.

“Following the impact of the global pandemic there’s never been a better time to explore our own backyard, and the outback towns of Jimbour, Charleville, Quilpie, Windorah and Birdsville will be the first to host big musical names for the Outback Music Trail.”

The $250,000 in funding was provided through the government’s $22.5 million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package’s Spaces and Places initiative and to ensure regional areas in Queensland can experience some of the best musical talent.

“The arts are key to delivering the Palaszczuk Government’s plan for economic recovery, each year contributing $8.5 billion to the state’s economy and supporting more than 92,000 jobs across Queensland,” she said.

“Queensland Music Trails will employ over 120 artists and art workers and is expected to generate $4.5 million in domestic tourism, stimulate economic opportunities and create new jobs.”

Queensland Music Festival CEO Joel Edmondson said with international borders closed, everyone in Australia was looking for a one-of-a-kind experience in their own backyard.

“The events along the first ever Outback Music Trail are a new way to get to know the diverse people and places of Outback Queensland,” Mr Edmondson said.

“Nothing makes memories like seeing something totally amazing in a place you would never expect. To me, that’s the definition of adventure.”

The Outback Trail’s first stop is Opera at Jimbour, which will fill heritage-listed Jimbour Homestead with glorious arias and chamber symphonies from June 25 – 27, followed by bespoke chamber concert Music for Stargazing at the Cosmos Centre in Charleville from June 29–30.

The trail continues with a musical experience Echoes In the Dust in Quilpie from 1–2 July and kicked-back weekend performances for Oasis Afternoons in Windorah from 3–4 July.

Following its first trail journey, Queensland Music Trails will continue to grow and expand with more regional trails designed to drive domestic tourism and highlight local music and artists over the next five years.

