Opening for dine in could be bad for Chinchilla businesses

‘So, going forward we should talk to that point and, sorry, what was your name again?’ Picture: iStock.

AS COVID-19 restrictions ease for cafes and restaurants this weekend to allow dine in customers, most establishments in town are sticking to takeaways to keep their businesses afloat.

CCCI Inc President Shannon McDermott said stage one easing of restrictions isn't practical for many business in the Chinchilla area.

"For a lot of our pubs and cafes it isn't economically viable to open for 10 people at once, it's potentially not beneficial at all," Mr McDermott said.

"I would even say stage two easing of restrictions still isn't viable for the businesses.

"Especially for the larger businesses like the Club Hotel and RSL, businesses of that size… I would say opening would have adverse effects rather than positive."

An owner of a cafe in the Chinchilla region who wished to remain anonymous said their business would not be opening for dine in customers because they might not be able to cover the cost of the extra staff that would be required.

"Even now you don't know if you're going to be able to open tomorrow, because if you don't meet your target of the day you still have to pay your bills," the cafe owner said.

"I'm a homeowner, I have a mortgage and a business, and all of your spare money goes into trying to keep the doors open.

"So if we don't have the three people in here that we can fit dining in, how do you pay for the extra wage?

"You could be looking at 20-30 an hour for people that might dine in, it all adds up, and at the end of the week you're left trying to find $1000 that you haven't made in sales.

"It's been a tough battle and I don't want to go through this again, the easing of restrictions might be good for others, but we're are only a small family business."