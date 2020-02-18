Menu
GRADUATED: Sophie Bourne, Mitchell Pogan and Kylie Salisbury all graduated last year from Miles State High School.
News

OP RESULTS: How Western Downs high schools scored

Zoe Bell
18th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
THE OP results of Chinchilla State High School have been revealed.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority revealed on the weekend the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 13.333 per cent of students at the state high school received an OP between one and five, down from 20,45 in 2009.

In total, 30 of the school’s 64 year 12 students completed an OP pathway.

For Miles State High School students eight students received their OP scores.

MSHS Principal Josette Moffatt confirmed out of those eight students, they each earnt OP scores of 15 or less.

“Most importantly their OP’s have allowed them all to access their chosen careers and further education pathways,” she said.

“All our 2019 Year 12 graduates are now experiencing the next exciting stage of their lives – working, studying at TAFE or university, or both.”

Other schools around our the region also had their results recorded.

Dalby State School had 96 students complete grade 12 and 36 OP students.

Four of those students received an OP between one five.

Out at Roma, St John’s were the better performers out of the student with 18.182 per cent of students getting an OP between one and five.

They had 21 students complete grade 12 and 11 OP students.

While Roma State Collage had 38 students complete grade 12 and 10 OP students.

Of those 10 students, one received and OP between one and five.

The 2019 student cohort was the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving to Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year, in line with all other states.

