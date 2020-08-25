Menu
Why COVID boredom is good for Honey Birdette

by Karlie Rutherford & Sally Coates
25th Aug 2020 5:54 AM
Turns out sex always sells. Even in a pandemic.

Australian based international lingerie brand Honey Birdette has seen a huge increase in demand for their products, from sets to sex toys during the peak of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Not only has the extraordinary jump in sales taken founder Eloise Monaghan by surprise, it's also been the change in trends with women choosing to splash out on coloured lingerie rather than the traditional black.

 

Neon orange is the new go to colour for Honey Birdette lingerie. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Neon orange is the new go to colour for Honey Birdette lingerie. Picture: Justin Lloyd

 

Honey Birdette owners say people are bored during the pandemic. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Honey Birdette owners say people are bored during the pandemic. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"If three years ago you would have told me I'd be doing lingerie sets in neon orange, I wouldn't have believed you," Ms Monaghan told The Daily Telegraph.

"But people's fashion habits have changed through this pandemic."

In the last three months, the brand's colourful Christine Neon collection has outperformed the previously best-selling Kukoru Black line by 40 per cent.

Accounting for the success, Ms Monaghan joked: "Everyone is bored at home. There is only so much Netflix you can watch."

 

Lyndl Kean wearing the latest line of Honey Birdette underwear. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Lyndl Kean wearing the latest line of Honey Birdette underwear. Picture: Justin Lloyd

 

Fashion tastes have changed during the pandemic. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Fashion tastes have changed during the pandemic. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Sexologist Dr Nikki Goldstein said she had seen a large spike in sales at her online adult store Dr Nikki Shop, especially large bundle orders.

"You do have couples who are at home saying let's experiment, but mostly a lot of people really struggling in relationships are thinking if they invest in the bedroom it'll help ease the stress on the relationship," she said.

Originally published as 'Only so much Netflix you can watch': Why COVID boredom is good for Honey Birdette

