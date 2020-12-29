Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Scott Louis Christensen faced Dalby Magistrates Court on one charge on December 15. Picture: Meg Gannon
IN COURT: Scott Louis Christensen faced Dalby Magistrates Court on one charge on December 15. Picture: Meg Gannon
News

Onlookers film drunk Dalby man’s tirade against police

Sam Turner
29th Dec 2020 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Punters at a popular Dalby pub filmed in amazement after a drunk man threw a tantrum on Cunningham St as he abused police.

Scott Louis Christensen, 33, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 after he was arrested for committing a public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard Christensen’s boozy night took a turn for the worst about 1.20am, when police were called to the Australian Hotel in relation to an intoxicated man.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the man had been repeatedly warned about his disorderly behaviour, and was issued an infringement notice for failing to leave, and given a move on direction until 6am.

She told the court that Christensen began to yell at police, saying “this is f---ing bulls--t”, and “go catch some real f---ing criminals”, and walked towards the Russell Tavern.

READ MORE:

FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

The court heard Christensen returned a short time later and started to yell at police once again, and was warned he would be arrested if he didn’t leave the area.

Senior constable Tahana said Christensen replied saying “I’m drunk”, and “I’m a f---ing idiot”, and “coppers have nothing f---ing better to do with their time than talk f---ing s--t”.

Christensen then sat in the middle of the road and continued to swear at police as he was being arrested, with onlookers filming the bizarre interaction on their phones.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the 33-year-old single man was remorseful for his actions, and had stopped drinking since the offence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Christensen it wasn’t his “first rodeo”, citing previous criminal entries on his history.

Christensen pleaded guilty and was fined $600.

A conviction was recorded.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        Premium Content CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        News Fire crews and paramedics rushed to reports a home east of Chinchilla had erupted in flames. MORE DETAILS:

        Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Premium Content Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Crime A decision to drive to the shops after 20 stubbies has cost a young Jandowae man...

        900+ PICS: Every Western Downs social racing photo from 2020

        Premium Content 900+ PICS: Every Western Downs social racing photo from 2020

        News We’ve compiled all of the social photos from race days in Chinchilla, Miles, Bell...

        160 PHOTOS: Every photo from the Dalby races in 2020

        Premium Content 160 PHOTOS: Every photo from the Dalby races in 2020

        News We’ve compiled every social photo from the Dalby racecourse this year to celebrate...