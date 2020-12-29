Onlookers film drunk Dalby man’s tirade against police

IN COURT: Scott Louis Christensen faced Dalby Magistrates Court on one charge on December 15. Picture: Meg Gannon

Punters at a popular Dalby pub filmed in amazement after a drunk man threw a tantrum on Cunningham St as he abused police.

Scott Louis Christensen, 33, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 after he was arrested for committing a public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard Christensen’s boozy night took a turn for the worst about 1.20am, when police were called to the Australian Hotel in relation to an intoxicated man.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the man had been repeatedly warned about his disorderly behaviour, and was issued an infringement notice for failing to leave, and given a move on direction until 6am.

She told the court that Christensen began to yell at police, saying “this is f---ing bulls--t”, and “go catch some real f---ing criminals”, and walked towards the Russell Tavern.

The court heard Christensen returned a short time later and started to yell at police once again, and was warned he would be arrested if he didn’t leave the area.

Senior constable Tahana said Christensen replied saying “I’m drunk”, and “I’m a f---ing idiot”, and “coppers have nothing f---ing better to do with their time than talk f---ing s--t”.

Christensen then sat in the middle of the road and continued to swear at police as he was being arrested, with onlookers filming the bizarre interaction on their phones.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the 33-year-old single man was remorseful for his actions, and had stopped drinking since the offence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Christensen it wasn’t his “first rodeo”, citing previous criminal entries on his history.

Christensen pleaded guilty and was fined $600.

A conviction was recorded.