Online workouts to keep residents fit while gyms are closed

STAYING HEALTHY: Giri Kumar is running home workouts to tide residents over while gyms are closed.

STAYING HEALTHY: Giri Kumar is running home workouts to tide residents over while gyms are closed.

ROMA residents should think outside the gym when it comes to staying fit and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

With facilities and boot camps off limits, many fitness buffs have been forced to devise new ways to get exercise.

Snap Fitness manager Giri Kumar said good health was still achievable by following his online workouts and making your own equipment.

While out of work himself, Mr Kumar has been motivating others to keep their bodies moving by hosting twice-weekly Facebook live workouts from his backyard.

Using ropes, duffel bags, water bottles and other household items, the 35-year-old trainer shows that you don’t need fancy gym machines to keep your body strong.

A rope suspended on a tree can be used for pull ups and rows, water bottles add resistance to shadow boxing and bags of sand can be used for squat weights.

Mr Kumar said there was a risk that people would let themselves go during the enforced shutdowns but it didn’t have to be that way.

“One of the main excuses people have (for avoiding exercise) is not enough time but now people have plenty of time,” he said.

“Everything is shut and you can’t go anywhere so you can make time for yourself to focus on your health.”

Mr Kumar, who was a personal trainer in India and Oman before moving to Melbourne and then Roma, offered five tips:

Set a clear goal: Whether it is achieving push-ups on your toes, gaining flexibility, or like Mr Kumar’s goal, learning how to handstand, decide what you want to achieve and go for it.

Create your space: Designate your workout area, whether it’s the garage or your backyard, and set up some equipment for easy access

Make time: Set the best time to do your workout and develop a routine.

Do resistance exercises: While cardio is great for fitness, it is important to maintain muscle mass and strength with resistance work, for example, wear a heavy backpack while doing squats.

Develop a weekly routine: Plan your days with a mix of cardio, resistance, flexibility like yoga or stretches and your favourite fitness, for example running or dancing.

Giri Kumar’s weekly Facebook workouts are Wednesdays 5.30pm and Saturday morning but the posts can also be viewed online on Snap Fitness Roma’s Facebook page.

Giri Kumar’s home workout

Giri Kumar’s home workout