Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

HE may have been gracing the pages of The Queensland Times for a couple of years, but now the whole nation has fallen in love with the man known as 'The Onion Oracle'.

After his 2020 predictions appeared on the front of the QT on January 2nd, Halwyn 'Hally' Hermann started fielding calls from media outlets keen to hear more about the weather predictions based on using an onion from his kitchen. After The Courier Mail ran it on their website, Hally and his onions were the talk of the town.

"I had 4BC ring me from Brisbane and I was on the radio there, and I've just had 4GR in Toowoomba come and visit me," Hally said. "You may also have caught me on 7 news this week.

"I do usually get a bit of interest around the place, but this year I've had lots more than normal and that's because rain is coming. I think it's because people want to hear that rain is on the way."

Hally stands by his predictions, and even though it's going to be a while yet before he thinks we will get some good rainfall, we still have to get through a hot dry summer.

"I think we will get good rain in March and April, and we should get some in February. My son hasn't been able to plant anything on his farm for eight months, it's that dry. You just have to wait, luckily, he had hay in his shed to feed the cattle.

"When 4BC rang I was interviewed live on the radio. I felt good about it, no worries," Hally said. "I'm enjoying it, it's all a bit of fun."

Hally still hopes his 19-year-old grandson will learn to take over his onion-reading skills honed after the last 62 years.

"My grandson couldn't come visit me this year, his girlfriend wanted to go somewhere else for new year, but he rang me the next day to hear my forecast and he said 'I'll be there next year grandad.'

He's interested in learning it. My three sons are still happy for me to do it.

"I'm turning 80 in February, I'd love to see it rain for my birthday. That would be a great present."