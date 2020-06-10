Menu
Traffic from Woombye three-car crash
One trapped, traffic delayed after three-car crash

Ashley Carter
Amber Hooker
by and
10th Jun 2020 8:15 AM
ONE person is trapped in the wreckage of a "chaotic" three-vehicle crash on Nambour Connection Rd at Woombye this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were working to free the patient after the crash occurred at 7.45am. Three people are being treated at the scene. 

A Holden ute is crashed on the median strip with front-end damage.

One person is trapped after a three-vehicle crash on Nambour Connection Rd this morning.
One person is trapped after a three-vehicle crash on Nambour Connection Rd this morning. Amber Hooker

Traffic is at a standstill in both lanes of Nambour Connection Rd, with cars pulled off to the side and multiple emergency services crews on scene.

Drivers have been warned to expect lengthy delays and to show patience.

More to come.

