One teen’s dream to share Anzac spirit in self-isolation

ANZAC SPIRIT: Sebastian Curtis will be livestreaming a performance of the Last Post on Instagram.

ANZAC SPIRIT: Sebastian Curtis will be livestreaming a performance of the Last Post on Instagram.

SELF-taught accordion player and Dalby local Sebastian Curtis hasn’t let social distancing rules stop him from wanting to celebrate ANZAC Day this year.

With all ANZAC Day services around the region cancelled, it was looking like the day would only be commemorated by individuals, and would lack community spirit.

Keen to not let the ANZAC spirit die this year because of social distancing laws, Mr Curtis and his mum Di Chiverton decided to take matters into their own hands to make sure ANZAC Day was still celebrated throughout the region.

At 6am on ANZAC Day, Mr Curtis will be playing a few songs on the accordion which will be livestreamed on his mum’s Facebook page to allow the community to join in the commemorations despite having to remain at home.

“I thought it was a good idea because we’re not able to do proper services this year due to the fact that we’re all supposed to stay at home,” Mr Curtis said.

“So I thought it’d be nice to play the Last Post from the comfort of my own home but still be with everybody else so they could still have part of the ceremony.”

Mr Curtis will be playing the Last Post with a minute’s silence to follow, the Reveille, the national anthem, Waltzing Matilda, and I Was Only 19.

“I think it’s still important because it honours our past history and the good deeds by our service men and women,” he said.

“The fact that we cannot gather in a large group should not dampen our respect for what they’ve done.

“We should still pay our respect in whatever way we can.”

Ms Chiverton said she was proud of her son’s willingness to commemorate the day and involve the community, despite the current climate and restrictions.

“We can’t come together so even if we can stand in our driveways and pay our respects to the soldiers who have given us so much, it’s just a small token that we can give back to them,” she said.

The family are also encouraging locals to stand in their driveways at 6am to pay their respects to servicemen and women both past and present.

The presentation will be livestreamed on Ms Chiverton’s Facebook page on ANZAC Day.