Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Glen Holzhauser was loved by many in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community. Pictured: Rebecca Moles and Glen Holzhauser
Glen Holzhauser was loved by many in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community. Pictured: Rebecca Moles and Glen Holzhauser
News

‘One of a kind’: Tributes flow for Boyne man killed in crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Apr 2021 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tributes have flowed for a Boyne Island man after he was killed in a car crash in New South Wales last month.

Glen Holzhauser was loved by many in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community.

The 46-year-old was tragically killed in a car crash in Narrabri, New South Wales on March 10.

Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, about 10km north of Narrabri, at 1.30am after a 4WD and refrigerated truck collided.

Mr Holzhauser was the driver of the 4WD and passed away at the scene.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Narrabri Base Hospital with suspected arm and chest injuries.

Mr Holzhauser was buried last Monday at Boyne Island by his family and friends.

Glen Holzhauser was loved by many in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community. Â
Glen Holzhauser was loved by many in the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community. Â

Partner Rebecca Moles said Glen was "one of a kind" and a big part of the community.

She said he was especially loved by his children Dylan, Brianna, Amieliah, Mitchel, Shaylar.

"He was one of a kind and myself and the kids love him," Ms Moles said.

"He was a big part of the Boyne Island Tannum Sands community making garden statues."

A GoFundMe page was created by Ms Moles' sister Annalyce Harrold to help support the family during this difficult time.

So far, $1725 has been raised from a $6000 target.

"On the 10th of March my beautiful sister Rebecca lost the most important person in her life," Ms Harrold said.

"Glen was such a great role model to his kids and was such an amazing partner and father.

"Unfortunately Glen passed away in a horrible car accident in NSW that ripped this family apart."

If you would like to donate, click here.

boyne island in tribute tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four Daughters’ plan for expansion after battling pandemic

        Premium Content Four Daughters’ plan for expansion after battling pandemic

        Rural Western Downs beef brand Four Daughters has revealed their secrets to success and their plans for the future after their global export business took a hit during the...

        Teen, woman hospitalised after Warrego Highway rollover

        Premium Content Teen, woman hospitalised after Warrego Highway rollover

        News Two people were transported to hospital following a scary single vehicle crash just...

        Western Downs waste management to share in $1 million investment

        Premium Content Western Downs waste management to share in $1 million...

        Council News The Queensland Government has invested $1 million to help the Western Downs...

        Two Dalby men facing drug charges following search

        Premium Content Two Dalby men facing drug charges following search

        Crime Two men will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court on drug related charges after they...