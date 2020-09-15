Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Health

One new COVID case as pop-up clinics open in hot spots

by Shiloh Payne
15th Sep 2020 9:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 today related to an overseas arrival who is already in quarantine.

It comes as Ipswich residents are urged to be tested if they have any symptoms at a newly established COVID testing clinic after a confirmed case attended a shopping centre for several hours while unknowingly infected.

COVID-19 testing at a drive-through fever clinic in Ipswich. Picture: Glenn Hunt
COVID-19 testing at a drive-through fever clinic in Ipswich. Picture: Glenn Hunt

The confirmed case visited the Redbank Plains Hungry Jack's at the Town Square Shopping Centre on September 8 from 8pm-1am.

On Monday, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young urged people living in the Redbank Plains, Redbank and Goodna areas to be alert if they are feeling unwell.

A fever clinic was established at the Westminster Warriors Soccer Club in Redbank Plains on Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she was prepared to lose the upcoming October election over her Government's tough border stance.

She said in a press conference on Monday that she would make "no apologies for keeping Queenslanders safe".

"Now if it means I have to lose the election, I'll risk all of that if it means keeping Queenslanders safe," she said.

"I will always stand up for what I believe to be right in this state.

"I will hold my head up high and I will stare down those people who are trying to tear Queensland apart."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks qld health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Premium Content Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Crime IN AN attempt to convince police to release him from custody, a 50-year-old Dalby man headbutted the walls of his cell until he was transported to Toowoomba watch...

        CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        News THE biannual festival in the world’s watermelon capital has been cancelled due to...

        Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court again

        Premium Content Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court...

        Crime A RAID on a Dalby man’s home uncovered varying amounts of drugs and an ice coffee...

        Magistrates denies claim Dalby man’s drug stash was ‘minor’

        Premium Content Magistrates denies claim Dalby man’s drug stash was ‘minor’

        Crime A SEARCH warrant that uncovered several clip seal bags of drugs, pipes, and scales...