Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

by Shayla Bulloch
4th Dec 2020 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Territory man has died in a single vehicle crash on the Barkly Highway early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate about 2.30am a white Holden Rodeo utility rolled on the Barkly Highway around 50km west of Mt Isa.

Despite CPR, the 29-year-old Northern Territory man who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver, also from the Northern Territory, was taken to Mount Isa Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway has since been reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333 000.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

More Stories

accident crash fatal highway rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        Premium Content Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        News The Queensland Premier has revealed whether the state will remain open to its southern neighbours in the wake of a new virus case.

        CONSERVE: Water restrictions tightened in Western Downs

        Premium Content CONSERVE: Water restrictions tightened in Western Downs

        Council News A SURGE in water usage in the Western Downs has prompted council to enforce water...

        Local fire ban for southwest region residents

        Premium Content Local fire ban for southwest region residents

        News QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has imposed a local fire ban for southwest...

        Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        Premium Content Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        News DURING a day of camaraderie and support, the CCCI and Origin brought the Chinchilla...