CRASH: Paramedics are responding to a crash near Wandoan.

PARAMEDICS have responded to a single vehicle crash on the Leichardt Highway, 20kms north of Wandoan.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed the male driver was being treated for non-threatening facial injuries at the scene.

Emergency services received the call at about 2.37pm.