BREAKING: A driver has spent the night in hospital after a single vehicle crash overnight.

BREAKING: A driver has spent the night in hospital after a single vehicle crash overnight. Bill North

A DRIVER spent Tuesday night in Dalby Hospital after a single car crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene of a crash on the Moonie Highway and Kumbarilla Lane at 6.35pm after a car collided with a tree.

The driver was transported to hospital in a stable condition.