The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene of the crash in the Southern Downs.
One feared dead, two injured in horror crash

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Apr 2020 12:40 PM
A PERSON is feared dead and another has been flown to a hospital in a critical condition following a crash in the Southern Downs.

Emergency services were called to a high-impact collision involving two cars on McMasters Rd in Upper Freestone about 8.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene with critical injuries while a third person was in a serious condition.

The rescue helicopter was tasked and has taken one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. Another has been transported by road to Warwick Hospital in a serious but stable.

It is understood the cars collided head-on.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

accident breakingnews collision fatality qld southern downs vehicle crash

