Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One feared dead in plane crash at airstrip

by Chris Clarke
5th Apr 2020 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A PERSON is feared dead after a light plane crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the plane carrying two people crashing at Heckfield airstrip about 9.30am.

Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

 

A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.
A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.

Paramedics including Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed two patients after the crash, which was adjacent to Staplyton Jacobs Well Road.

One patient was transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as One feared dead in plane crash on Gold Coast

More Stories

airstrip editors picks fatality heckfield airstrip plane crash possible fatal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EASTER ACCOMODATION: Are tourists still coming?

        premium_icon EASTER ACCOMODATION: Are tourists still coming?

        News WITH growing concerns that droves of tourists are still going to honour their Easter in the Country accommodation next weekend, The Western Star has spoken to local...

        RAIN: But wait there’s more

        premium_icon RAIN: But wait there’s more

        News Chinchilla has seen slight reprieve from dry weather as liquid gold blessed parts...

        WINNER: Your top butcher revealed

        premium_icon WINNER: Your top butcher revealed

        News Region’s top butcher as voted by you.

        MAYOR: ‘We could have an outbreak’

        premium_icon MAYOR: ‘We could have an outbreak’

        News Western Downs mayor shares information on COVID-19 in Dalby, lockdowns, and social...