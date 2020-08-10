One drop is one too many for this violent drunk

Keenan Allan Fisher-Cairns, 22, pleaded guilty on July 30 in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of grievous bodily harm in a public place while intoxicated, assault occasioning bodily harm, contravening a banning order, breach of bail, two of public nuisance and three of wilful damage.

A YOUNG man has learned in a very hard way he should not even have a drop of alcohol, after receiving prison terms for serious assaults.

He spent 145 days in custody prior to being sentenced for two sets of major offending.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Fisher-Cairns had been drinking at the Artesian Hotel in Barcaldine on February 9, 2019, when he made a nuisance of himself and the hotel manager had to have words with him.

Later that night, the manager closed the hotel and went off for post-work drinks.

He was walking with a group of friends about 1.30am when hewas approached by others about Fisher-Cairns's behaviour.

Ms O'Rourke said the victim approached Fisher-Cairns, who was clearly agitated, and tried to calm him down.

She said the defendant responded by punching the victim in the jaw on the left which required surgery with plates and screws inserted.

"He apologised afterwards," Ms O'Rourke said.

Judge Michael Burnett said the victim immediately felt grinding and his jaw falling out of place.

The victim also lost a tooth.

The defendant was arrested, charged and released on bail with conditions including not drinking alcohol.

One year and one month later, Fisher-Cairns was causing drunken problems again.

"On the night, police received multiple calls about your behaviour," Judge Burnett said.

Fisher-Cairns purchased liquor from the Railway Hotel on March 7, from which he was banned.

He breached his bail by consuming alcohol.

The court heard later that night, Fisher-Cairns attended a party and between 11pm and midnight, he punched a child's punching bag so hard, he damaged it.

Fisher-Cairns tried to enter the house but was not permitted.

The occupier tried to push Fisher-Cairns out but he grabbed the female victim by her collar, grazed her neck and momentarily restricting her breathing, which led to the assault occasioning bodily harm charge.

Judge Burnett said later that evening, Fisher-Cairns was calling people out to fight.

"Outside another residence, he yelled at the occupiers and damaged their fence, car and rain gauge," Ms O'Rourke said.

"He moved onto yet another residence where he damaged that fence.

"And when police finally caught up with him, he was still swearing and being generally belligerent."

Fisher-Cairns was only wearing shorts and underwear by this stage.

He was arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

Fisher-Cairns had a blood-alcohol content reading of .152 when he was tested that night.

"The offending reveals a pattern of offending when the defendant is intoxicated," Ms O'Rourke said.

"He behaves in a disorderly and obstructive fashion, recklessly causing damage and most concerning is his resort to violence."

Fisher-Cairns was not only on bail during the second set of offending, he was also subject to a probation order which was given to him to address his drunken behaviour.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client was genuinely remorseful, apologising immediately after punching the manager.

He said Fisher-Cairns had been in a six-year relationship which broke down in 2017/18 and he turned to alcohol "a little bit".

Mr Moon said his client planned to go back to Barcaldine when he was released from prison to help his mother pack and the pair to relocate to Brisbane where they have family support.

"While you continue to drink, you are a danger to the community," Judge Burnett said.

"You simply cannot drink. It is plain for you, a drop is not enough and a bucket is too much."

Judge Burnett sentenced Fisher-Cairns to two years and nine months prison, declared 145 days presentence custody and set parole release for September 6, 2020.

He also ordered the defendant to 40 hours community service.