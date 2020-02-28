Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One dead, three injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
28th Feb 2020 6:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN is dead and three others, including a child, are in hospital after a car and motorcycle collided on a highway west of Brisbane.

The motorcycle and car collided at the notorious Minden crossroads - the intersection of Lowood Minden Rd and the Warrego Hwy - west of Ipswich at about 7.20pm on Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital.

A rescue helicopter ferried one woman to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

While another woman and an 11-year-old child were taken to Ipswich hospital.

The incident closed one lane of the Warrego Hwy.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks emergency tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 of south west Queensland’s horrific murders

        premium_icon 20 of south west Queensland’s horrific murders

        News DATING as far back as 1871 here are 20 of the most horrific murders to take place or involve residents of south west Queensland.

        Southwest couple plans for retirement with new business

        premium_icon Southwest couple plans for retirement with new business

        News JUST four kilometres out from Chinchilla the Cousins have created a peaceful spot...

        Crops drown, fences damaged in ‘drought-breaking rain’

        premium_icon Crops drown, fences damaged in ‘drought-breaking rain’

        News Farmers are out of pocket thousands of dollars after rain that was supposed to be a...

        Experience of a lifetime for Maggie on Young Endeavour

        premium_icon Experience of a lifetime for Maggie on Young Endeavour

        News Maggie Davis sailed thousands of kilometres on the open seas from Hobart and docked...