A person has died in a crash in the Southern Downs.
A person has died in a crash in the Southern Downs.
News

One dead, man serious after separate crashes

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Jul 2020 7:40 AM
A PERSON has died and a man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition following two separate crashes on Sunday night.

A person was declared dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Pikes Creek, about 50km west of Stanthorpe. 

Emergency services were called to Waghorn Rd about 9.50pm Sunday.

Earlier, a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a ute on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Police spokesman said initial inquiries suggest the pedestrian walked between two stationary buses onto the road and was subsequently hit by the utility.

Paramedics and police were called to the crash on Horton Parade in Maroochydore about 7pm. 

The man, 35, was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. 

Originally published as One dead, man serious after separate crashes

editors picks fatal crash stanthorpe sunshine coast

