Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Light plane crashes in backyard, kills one person

by Alex Turner-Cohen
17th May 2020 1:02 PM

A light plane has crashed into a NSW home, leaving one dead.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50km from Newcastle along NSW's coast, about 10.15am following reports a plane had crashed into a backyard.

One man, who is yet to be identified, has died.

He was the single occupant of the aircraft.

From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website
From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website

 

The house where the crash occurred is adjacent to the Royal Newcastle Aero Club.

This could indicate the man was attempting to land or take off from the club when he crashed.

The Rural Fire Service is on the scene mopping up a fuel spill and providing hazmat assistance.

Officers from the Port Stephens/Hunter police district have established a crime scene and started investigating the incident.

Originally published as One dead as plane crashes in backyard

More Stories

light plane plane crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “We have missed out on thousands of dollars”

        premium_icon “We have missed out on thousands of dollars”

        News HERE’S how COVID-19 affected this Western Downs business

        Western Downs libraries given the all clear

        premium_icon Western Downs libraries given the all clear

        News BOOKWORMS across the Western Downs will be able to enjoy the classics starting from...

        Pest Control to ramp up on the Western Downs

        premium_icon Pest Control to ramp up on the Western Downs

        News Maranoa MP David Littleproud has secured $395,200 for council to roll out new pest...

        Southwest Mayor urges residents to keep region Covid free

        premium_icon Southwest Mayor urges residents to keep region Covid free

        News WITH restrictions being relaxed this weekend, Balonne Shire residents are being...