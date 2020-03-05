Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died in a single vehicle rollover near Timber Creek overnight.
A man has died in a single vehicle rollover near Timber Creek overnight.
News

One dead, another ejected from car in rollover

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
5th Mar 2020 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a single vehicle rollover 5km out from Timber Creek on the Victoria Hwy.

The man was a passenger in the car while the driver had been ejected and was found a short distance away.

The scene was found at 10pm Thursday night.

A person was also found in the back seat of the car.

The passenger and the driver were taken to the Timber Creek health clinic before the driver was taken to Katherine Hospital.

Watch Commander Len Turner said the passenger had some minor injuries.

It is not known what condition the driver is in.

Watch Cmdr Turner said motorists should avoid the area or expect delays as the road will be closed in part or in whole as the scene is cleared.

The Major Crash Investigations Unit will be heading out to the scene today.

More Stories

Show More
car rollover crash death nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community calls for change to combat youth crime

        premium_icon Community calls for change to combat youth crime

        News VICTIMS of break-ins and car thefts in a southwest community rallied together at a meeting against crime.

        Cop’s son busted for involvement in $25k alcohol theft

        premium_icon Cop’s son busted for involvement in $25k alcohol theft

        News “He has written to the hotel to say how sorry he is.”

        ‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

        premium_icon ‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

        News PROTECTING his cousin landed a 25-year-old Roma man in the watch house after a...

        ‘She wears pink, I wear black’: Bird eyes off Div 5

        ‘She wears pink, I wear black’: Bird eyes off Div 5

        News Meet the first local indigenous person to run in South Burnett council elections.