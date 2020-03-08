Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics responded to a crash this morning.
Paramedics responded to a crash this morning. Matthew Deans
Breaking

One dead after fatal vehicle rollover

Michael Nolan
Meg Gannon
by and
8th Mar 2020 9:01 AM | Updated: 1:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE - 1PM

A PERSON died after a ute rolled on a private property, near Condamine.

Paramedics were called to the crash at 6.44am today and worked to save the motorist's life.

Sadly the motorist died a short time later.

The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit will investigate and prepare a report for the Queensland Coroner.

EARLIER - 9AM

PARAMEDICS have assessed a patient for critical injuries after their vehicle rolled at Condamine this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to Sherwood Road at 6.44am for reports of a single vehicle rollover. 

The spokesman told News the patient was assessed by crews for critical injuries. The nature of the injuries is unknown. 

accident condamine crash critical injuries emergency qas rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Four-eyed s---:’ Mother of 6 refused to go quietly

        premium_icon ‘Four-eyed s---:’ Mother of 6 refused to go quietly

        News A mother-of-six was arrested after she continually used foul and offensive language to a police officer.

        ‘I was short on cash:’ Shoplifter caught in act

        premium_icon ‘I was short on cash:’ Shoplifter caught in act

        News A Roma woman who was caught shoplifting from Woolworths faced up to her actions in...

        FAQ’S: All you need to know about court reporting

        premium_icon FAQ’S: All you need to know about court reporting

        News WE HAVE answered all the frequently asked questions in regards to court reporting...