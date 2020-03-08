One dead after fatal vehicle rollover

Paramedics responded to a crash this morning.

Paramedics responded to a crash this morning. Matthew Deans

UPDATE - 1PM

A PERSON died after a ute rolled on a private property, near Condamine.

Paramedics were called to the crash at 6.44am today and worked to save the motorist's life.

Sadly the motorist died a short time later.

The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit will investigate and prepare a report for the Queensland Coroner.

EARLIER - 9AM

PARAMEDICS have assessed a patient for critical injuries after their vehicle rolled at Condamine this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to Sherwood Road at 6.44am for reports of a single vehicle rollover.

The spokesman told News the patient was assessed by crews for critical injuries. The nature of the injuries is unknown.