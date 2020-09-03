Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Work is under way to retrieve a car from Fishery Creek at Ballina.
Work is under way to retrieve a car from Fishery Creek at Ballina.
News

Woman dies after car plunges into creek

Alison Paterson
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 2:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LATEST: POLICE have confirmed a woman has died after her vehicle was located partially submerged in a creek in the Northern Rivers.

Yesterday, officers from Richmond Police District were contacted in relation to a concern for welfare for a 42-year-old woman.

Following further inquiries, police attended Fishery Creek at West Ballina about 8pm, where they located a vehicle partially submerged in the water.

The three responding male officers - a leading senior constable, a senior constable and a chief inspector - swam to the vehicle, where they smashed open the back window and extricated the driver, believed to be the 42-year-old woman.

Officers pulled the woman to shore and commenced CPR before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was then transported by road ambulance to Ballina Hospital.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
 

Original story: ONE person has died after a vehicle was submerged in a creek on the Northern Rivers on Wednesday night.

Ambulance NSW confirmed two road crews called out at just before 8.15pm to attend the incident after a car was reported as having driven off the road and was submerged in Fishery Creek, Ballina.

It is understood one person died at the scene.

Richmond Police District are expected to make an announcement later today.

Anyone experiencing difficulty is urged to call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

ambulance nsw ballina editors picks northern rivers richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home just west of Brisbane is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours. It comes as sewage testing has exposed...

        Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        Premium Content Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        News “This has obvious impacts for many including hospital staff"

        NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a full list of locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court, September 3.

        ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        Premium Content ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        News 'These stores are the lifeblood of the little town.'