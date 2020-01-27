Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
News

One arrested over Toowoomba underpants theft

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2020 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested a 31-year-old Brisbane man in relation to an alleged burglary of a home in Kara View Court.

On Thursday, 2.52pm and 3.28pm its alleged the man entered the Toowoomba home and stole watches, antique coin, military memorabilia and underpants.

The items included badges from the owner's tour of duty in East Timor and her service during the Sydney Olympics.

He was assisted by another man and both fled the scene in a while Holden Astra.

The man attempted to evade police when they moved to arrest him in Kallangur, on January 25.

He will face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 24, charged with burglary offences.

A second man remains at large.

arrest burglary theft underpants underpants theft
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        People on the land discuss the future season

        premium_icon People on the land discuss the future season

        News Landowners across the Maranoa discuss what the recent downpours will means for their business in 2020.

        Gallery: 79 photo’s from Busy Bees graduation

        premium_icon Gallery: 79 photo’s from Busy Bees graduation

        News Loads of family photographs from Busy Bees graduation class of 2019.

        20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From health professionals caught drug driving to Dad’s ‘smoking cones’ only hours...

        You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

        News One major retailer said they hope to open up in Chinchilla in the near future.