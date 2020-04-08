One adult, child positive from Hilton hotel

NSW's Chief Medical Officer has confirmed one adult and one child have tested positive for coronavirus after being placed into quarantine in Sydney.

Dr Kerry Chant explained the pair are from a family of seven staying at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney's CBD where travellers who had returned from overseas were placed in mandatory quarantine.

"It is a family group - one of the adults and one of the children in the family have been confirmed positive," she said during a live address this morning.

"They developed symptoms and the usual course is they are assessed clinically and placed into accommodation, either our hospital or a hospital hotel and that's so that we can provide the care and treatment required."

Three of the family's children were rushed to hospital late last night over fears they had COVID-19.

Pictures show them being bundled into ambulances by paramedics wearing face masks. Their parents and siblings also got into waiting cars.

Three sick children were removed from the Hilton Hotel, Sydney by medical staff last night. Picture: Bill Hearne

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian spoke about the situation during her live address this morning, describing it as a "stark horrible reminder this disease can strike anyone".

The family is believed to be receiving treatment at the Royal Prince Alfred hospital.

The Hilton is one of the hotels housing hundreds of Australians who have been forced to quarantine for 14 days after arriving home from overseas.

There is little concrete data on how COVID-19 affects children however it's thought they are less susceptible to the disease or suffer a milder version. In Australia there have been less than 100 cases involving children aged 0-9 years old.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Wednesday said he was aware of the children being taken to hospital but wouldn't comment further.

Gladys Berejiklian, pictured yesterday, described the incident as a ‘horrible’ reminded the disease can affect anyone. Picture: Image/Joel Carrett

Professor Kelly told Nine's Today show that children could get affected by the virus and that's why they were taking social distancing rules so seriously.

It comes ahead of the release of the first group of 288 Australians quarantined at the nearby Swissotel on Wednesday morning, under a police operation to ensure their departure is quick and seamless.

This group arrived in Australia on March 26 and have undertaken a mandatory 14-day self-isolation, to protect the community from the coronavirus. All of them will get a letter confirming their period of isolation and undergo a final health check.

"It has been a long 14 days for these people who have been cooped up at this hotel, albeit a luxury hotel in Sydney," Ms Berejiklian said this morning.

"They are among the 288 passengers that were on board the Norwegian Jewel Cruise."

- With AAP