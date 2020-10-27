‘On your knees c--t’: Accused fake cop’s reign of terror

A MAN who allegedly posed as a police officer and used fake weapons and a large German Shepherd dressed as a police dog has been brought down by his own "body cam" footage, according to police.

Dominic James-Torretto Fox, 36, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court dock this morning, applying for bail on 27 offences including impersonating a police officer and deprivation of liberty.

Police allege Mr Fox had victims "traumatised" and in tears as he used fake police persona to aggressively detain people over a three year span starting in Brisbane in 2017.

His alleged self-appointed law-enforcement spree unravelled when police found "disturbing footage" on the phone of a 15 year old boy who had been detained in Gympie by the "fake cop" alongside another 15-year-old, the court heard.

Dominic Fox is accused of impersonating a police officer.

They were two of 15 alleged victims, who according to police had been "harassed and traumatised" by the accused, and some alleged victims were discovered in footage allegedly captured by Mr Fox from a body worn camera.

Police told the court Mr Fox's "worst offending" was caught on video with the body worn camera, and shown to the courthouse as evidence this morning.

The accused can be seen pulling over a group of people in Gympie, and "terrorising" them with his large dog, which appeared to be wearing a K9 unit vest and barking viciously.

"Get over here … I'm not f-----g around," Mr Fox could heard yelling at the victims.

"Get on your knees, c--t.

"Shut the f--- up."

The alleged victims could be heard defending themselves and asking why they were being detained but the man's aggressive shouting continued for several minutes.

Dominic Fox used his dog to impersonate being a K9 unit officer while he would “terrorise” victims.

"You're starting to test my patience, I have zero tolerance for grubs," the man said.

"You're f-----g on the ground now like a little bitch … f---head.

"I thought you c---s were leaving town, I keep getting calls to deal with your sorry arse."

The man is then heard telling the victims to stay away from Southside shopping centre, and that Gympie was "his town."

"I grew up here, I'm not gonna let grubs like you ruin in … show some respect, this is your last warning," he yelled.

Mr Fox was arrested over the weekend and detained as police searched two properties, in Jones Hill and Curra, where they allegedly uncovered fake weapons, including gel blasters and guns made from moulds, police and military uniforms, badges, helmets and K9 unit equipment, working handcuffs and an extendible baton.

Items seized by police investigating Dominic Fox included K9 unit gear, fake weapons, police and army gear.

Chris Anderson, acting as duty lawyer, said Mr Fox felt "sick to his stomach" after spending three days in the Gympie watch house, realising how his alleged victims must have felt while being detained.

Mr Anderson said Mr Fox was "tremendously ashamed" of his behaviour and if granted bail Mr Fox would wear an ankle monitor and reside in Jones Hill until November, and then Curra.

He said Mr Fox owned a cleaning company, working at Southside shopping centre, and was living with his fiancee and his younger brother in Jones Hill.

The police prosecutor opposed Mr Fox's bail application, and said he would be a risk of interfering with witnesses or further offending if released.

He alleged Mr Fox had targeted and attempted to intimidate the region's most vulnerable, including homeless people and juveniles.

The court heard Mr Fox had a "fixation on law enforcement" and was previously warned by police in relation to work he had done as a security guard.

An extendible baton, badges, and fake guns seized from Mr Fox.

"On Saturday night he made significant admissions [to some] of the offences," he said.

"All complainants were reluctant to come forward as they believed he was a police officer or linked to the police service in some way.

"The community needs confidence that when they're pulled over it is actually police not someone assuming that designation.

"The damage he has inflicted on the Queensland Police Service would have been irreparable had he not been caught."

Items seized from Dominic Fox included police and army paraphernalia, gel blasters, fake guns made from moulds, badges, K9 vest, working handcuffs and a retractable baton

Mr Fox's 27 charges include two counts of assuming designation or description of a police officer, one count of falsely representing to be a returned soldier, 15 counts of deprivation of liberty, four counts of common assault, two counts of possessing restricted items and one count each of threatening violence and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan slammed Mr Fox's alleged behaviour as "disgraceful" and said it painted the police service in a bad light.

Police seized a pair of working handcuffs and radios.

Mr Callaghan said the man's 'MO' was to pull people over for no reason, completely terrorise them by making threats and yelling, and to terrorise them with a dog.

"To me the behaviour is so appalling that it must be born from some type of psychotic illness that he's got," he said.

Mr Callaghan denied Mr Fox bail and remanded him in custody until his next mention on November 23.

During a press conference following Mr Fox's appearance, officer in charge of Gympie CIB detectives sergeant Rob Lowry said the man's alleged victims came from "all walks of life" and included people aged between 15 and 68 years old.

Officer in charge of Gympie CIB detectives sergeant Rob Lowry held a press conference following Dominic Fox's court appearance.

One elderly man was a war veteran who was left stressed and embarrassed when he was allegedly terrorised by Mr Fox who posed as a retired serviceman in Brisbane in 2017.

Det Sgt Lowry said police were investigating anyone else involved in helping Mr Fox allegedly use his fake identity on people.

Police are calling for any victims to come forward and encouraging anyone who has information about incidents involving the accused to speak to police.

"Clearly we can only move forward if we have the community's trust."