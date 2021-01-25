Menu
IN COURT: Robbie John Boyd faced Dalby Magistrates Court on two charges. Picture: NT Police
Crime

ON YOUR BIKE: Man disqualified from driving for two years

Sam Turner
25th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A Dalby man lost his licence for two years after he was found with a meth pipe while driving disqualified.

Robbie John Boyd faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 19, charged with driving a car without a licence disqualified by a court order, and possessing drug utensils.

The court heard Boyd was intercepted in Dalby about 5pm on December 17, with licence checks indicating he had been disqualified by a court order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said a search of his vehicle uncovered Boyd’s personal glass pipe, explaining to police he smoked ice with it.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the 27-year-old father had lost his licence previously for drug driving, and had been riding his bike to work each day.

She told the court on that particular day he had a flat tyre, prompting him to use his vehicle.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Boyd he “stupidly” had a meth pipe in his possession, and said if he knew what it did to his brain, he wouldn’t go anywhere near it.

She understood that he wanted to get to work, but there were other ways of travel besides driving a vehicle.

“Good work ethic is great, but breaking the law for your own benefit and to the benefit of your employer is not,” magistrate Mossop said.

Boyd pleaded guilty and was fined $600 for the driving offence, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

He was then fined $300 for the possession of the glass pipe.

Convictions were recorded.

