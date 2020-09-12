Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LEG IT: A 46-year-old Maryborough man faced Dalby Magistrates Court after police found drugs in his possession following a chase. Picture: Stewart Allen
LEG IT: A 46-year-old Maryborough man faced Dalby Magistrates Court after police found drugs in his possession following a chase. Picture: Stewart Allen
Crime

ON THE RUN: Man bolts into yard at sight of police

Sam Turner
12th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ROUTINE patrol by police along a Dalby street was too much to bare for a 42-year-old Maryborough man, causing him to bolt into a person’s yard.

Michael Bruce Ryan was walking along Myall St on September 9 unbeknown to police according to senior sergeant Terry McCullough.

“He saw the police car, and has then run into a nearby yard, upon which police located and chased him,” he said.

“They’ve detained him for the purpose of a search, where they found a glass pipe, clip seal bags, and white powder suspected of being methamphetamines.”

Ryan was arrested and charged drug possession, possession of utensils, possession of items used in connection to a drug crime, and trespassing.

Snr sgt McCullough said Ryan was remanded in custody until September 11, when he was sentenced on all four charges.

He was given three months jail for drug possession, and three sentences of 14 days jail for the remaining offences.

Ryan was given immediate parole that day.

Convictions were recorded.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOY RIDE THEFT: Stolen car under investigation

        Premium Content JOY RIDE THEFT: Stolen car under investigation

        Crime POLICE are investigating the alleged theft of a car from a Chinchilla address overnight.

        Mum charged with drug trafficking for driving on meth

        Premium Content Mum charged with drug trafficking for driving on meth

        Crime A young Western Downs mum faced court on a string of charges

        Dalby residents wake to early morning street fight

        Premium Content Dalby residents wake to early morning street fight

        Crime PUNCHES were allegedly thrown in a rage between two men, with police rushing to the...

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire