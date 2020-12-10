ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

PRISON break-ins, dangerous dinner disputes and bad smuggling attempts are just some of the crazy commotions at the Maryborough Correctional Centre and beyond.

Here are five crazy stories from the prison and a courthouse.

October 3 2020: Chantelle Jade Simpson squeezed a drugs package into two balloons and walked into Maryborough Correctional Centre to smuggle the package to her jailed partner.

Chantelle Jade Simpson pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs into Maryborough Correctional Centre.

But she was spotted slipping the package to him during visiting hours and the drugs were later found when they fell out from between the buttocks of the man when he was searched by police.

When Simpson was first questioned by police, she denied handing anything to the man, claiming he intended to hand something to her.

But Simpson eventually admitted to the drug drop.

In Maryborough District Court she pleaded guilty to aggravated supply of dangerous drugs within a correctional centre.

The court heard it was the most stupid thing Simpson had ever done and she had been fooled by a man who was never worth her time.

Simpson was sentenced to nine months in prison, wholly suspended for two years.

November 1 2019: An unsuccessful escape attempt in court resulted in a man being tasered.

Upon hearing he was denied bail, Corey John Roberts scaled the Perspex prisoner dock in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, before running out the front door and down the stairs to the path on Queens St, where he was tasered by police.

Detective Senior Constable David Price said "he was intent on leaving the court but the arrest was made effectively and there was no threat to anyone else."

Paramedics were called and Mr Roberts was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital as a precaution.

Mr Roberts arrived back at Hervey Bay Police Station the same afternoon to be charged with escaping lawful custody, adding to his six other charges.

Mr Roberts was originally arrested in relation to a Urangan robbery and a burglary with violence and was in court on three charges of receiving tainted property.

He reappeared in court and was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the three charges of receiving tainted property and nine months for escaping lawful custody.

October 27 2018: A dinner dispute turned dangerous at Maryborough Correctional Centre with the disagreement quickly escalating into a riot.

At 4.30pm prisoners started complaining about the food with one prisoner jumping onto a trolley and that's when Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully refused to enter his cell.

Joshua Leonard John Watson Scully was sentenced to 18 months in prison for one charge of riot for his role in a riot at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The prisoners were directed into the exercise yard, but while there Watson-Scully threw a rowing machine against the ground several times and used a broom handle to smash the window of the officers' station.

CCTV footage captured the actions of some of the prisoners involved, including Watson-Scully, before wet toilet paper was placed over the camera to obscure the view.

The prisoners had refused to comply with directions and had made threats to kill corrective service officers.

Watson-Scully appeared in court for his role in the riot and the court heard there had been minor injuries to corrective staff, including smoke inhalation.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for one charge of riot, with a parole eligibility date of October 22, 2021.

The riot cost $68,000 in damage and additional labour was required to detain the prisoners.

September 10 2016: Prisoners will go to any length to try and get what they want from the outside world, including attempting smuggling drugs in their mother's underwear.

Maryborough District Court heard Michael Gordon Thompson was just a few months away from reaching his parole eligibility date when he was caught trying to sneak five strips of Bupomorphine, tobacco and a lighter into the prison, working with his mother to smuggle the items.

He pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs in a circumstance of aggravation.

The court heard Thompson's mother brought her son the illicit items, removing the package from her bra and handed it to him.

He then put package down his shorts, in his buttocks.

The smuggling operation had one problem; Police observed the exchange and he was searched.

Thompson was sentenced to a year imprisonment, served concurrently with his six year sentence and his parole eligibility date was set back to December 21 2016.

December 16 2011: Most people want to get out of prison, but Kristen Henderson wanted to break in.

Maryborough Correctional Centre.

She attempted to break into Maryborough Correctional Centre to visit her brother, being concerned for his welfare and unable to get information about him.

The only problem was, she'd got the wrong address.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard she wasn't even at the prison when she tore down a wire fence and drove into a council reserve at Duckinwilla during the night.

The court heard at around 9pm, a council ranger at Lenthall Dam Rd saw Henderson's car driving towards his office.

But he'd recently secured the only entry gate to the reserve, so he approached the vehicle to ask how Henderson managed to get inside.

After signalling the car to stop, the ranger noted Henderson appeared upset and she told him she was trying to find the prison.

The court heard when the ranger asked how she got through the locked gate, she said she'd busted through a section of the fence.

On February 6 2012, Henderson attended the police station and admitted what she'd done. She was charged with wilful damage and pleaded guilty

She insisted she had not used her car to ram the fence, but had instead pulled the wire down and then driven inside.

She was fined $500 and ordered her to pay $533.50 to Council for the damage.