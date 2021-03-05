Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Olympic swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career
Olympic swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career
Property

Olympic legend’s Noosa pad up for grabs

5th Mar 2021 8:12 AM

Aussie swimming legend Dawn Fraser may make more from the sale of her Sunshine Coast investment property than she did during her entire career as an athlete.

The 83-year-old has put her Noosa Heads house on the market two decades after buying it for $345,000.

Known as Australia's greatest female swimmer, the Olympian is hoping to fetch more than $1 million for her four-bedroom, three-bathroom investment property in sought-after Wyandra Street.

The property at Wyandra St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.
The property at Wyandra St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.

Sam Plummer of Noosa Estate Agents sold the property to Fraser back in 2001 and now has the pleasure of marketing it for her special client.

Ms Plummer said no improvements had been made since then, and the property had already attracted some offers.

"It's a great time to sell and to capitalise on this current market," Ms Plummer said.

"It's attracting a fair bit of attention. We're looking at offers in excess of $1 million.

Click here for the full story on realestate.com.au

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
dawn fraser investment noosa real estate sunshine coast swimming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Superspreader poses grave new threat to Fortress Qld

        Premium Content Superspreader poses grave new threat to Fortress Qld

        Health The state is facing its biggest challenge since the pandemic lockdown, with fears a superspreader has infected multiple people.

        Search now: Are you one of 160k Qlders owed money?

        Premium Content Search now: Are you one of 160k Qlders owed money?

        News Are you one of the 160k Qlders owed money?

        Western Downs man busted high on drugs at 136km/h on Warrego

        Premium Content Western Downs man busted high on drugs at 136km/h on Warrego

        Crime Police patrolling the Warrego Highway busted a Western Downs man allegedly speeding...

        Dalby SES hero rewarded for breaking down gender barriers

        Premium Content Dalby SES hero rewarded for breaking down gender barriers

        Community A Dalby State Emergency Service group leader has been recognised for her tireless...