Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
News

Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

Danielle Buckley
22nd Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM
OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley who is accused of helping import $176 million of cocaine has been refused bail for a second time.

The 44-year-old champion kayaker from Byron Bay has been behind bars since June last year after he was charged with aiding or abetting the importation of drugs.

Police have alleged Baggaley bought a $100,000 boat which was used to collect 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

Baggaley's father, who has previously offered $100,000 surety for his son's release, sat in the back of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where the bail application was dismissed.

The court was closed for the majority of the application, which was Baggaley's second bid for freedom.

In August last year, Baggaley was refused bail with Justice Peter Davis citing that he was a high flight risk. - NewsRegional

