Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SNAPPED: A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9. PHOTO: Department of Environment and Science.
SNAPPED: A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9. PHOTO: Department of Environment and Science.
Environment

OH SNAP!: Croc spotted in Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE believed to be 3m long has been spotted in Gladstone Harbour over the weekend.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said a member of the public saw the crocodile swimming in the harbour on Sunday before reporting it.

"Recent rain may have flushed the animal out of a local creek," he said.

"DES wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area."

He said the sighting came as a reminder for boaties and fishers to not leave fish scraps near boat ramps.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible by calling 1300 130 372," he said.

crocodile sighting croc sighting gladstone crocodile
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        List of Chinchilla roads affected by flooding

        List of Chinchilla roads affected by flooding

        News IF it’s flooded forget it - here is a list of roads that are currently closed or inundated with water in Chinchilla.

        NAMED: 11 fraudsters and thieves faced court in Chinchilla

        premium_icon NAMED: 11 fraudsters and thieves faced court in Chinchilla

        News From Ivan Milat’s brother’s gumtree scam, to the grandson who was dobbed in by his...

        PHOTO GALLERY: Weir goes from 24% to 139% in three weeks

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Weir goes from 24% to 139% in three weeks

        News The recent downpours have provided so much needed relief from the dry conditions.

        Incredible transformation gives hope to western graziers

        premium_icon Incredible transformation gives hope to western graziers

        News “This was the driest any local had ever seen it,” Julie Nixon said about her stud...