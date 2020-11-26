Eleven police officers have been put into isolation after they had to restrain a man in hotel quarantine who tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood the 41-year-old man, a returned traveller who suffers from mental health issues, was restrained by officers during an incident at the Rydges Hotel at South Bank.

The man tested positive on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the officers, who were all wearing personal protective equipment, were isolating and had so far all returned negative test results.

"Police officers who interacted with a man who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 22 are currently in isolation," a statement from the Queensland Police Service said.

"The 11 officers, who came into contact with the 41-year-old-man in hotel quarantine in South

Brisbane, were wearing personal protective equipment in accordance with infection control measures.

"The 11 officers remain in isolation and as of today, all have returned negative tests.

"The Queensland Police Service is conducting welfare checks on the members each day and has been able to make arrangements to ensure adequate staffing is in place while they are isolating."

Originally published as Officers in isolation after hotel incident