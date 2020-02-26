Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Officer sprayed with liquid during prisoner exchange

by Chris Clarke
26th Feb 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISON officer was sprayed with an unknown liquid when a contraband balloon burst onto him.

A prisoner was passing the balloon - which was filled with a liquid - to another prisoner at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

A prison officer requested that the inmate responsible present himself to officers for inspection. 

But instead, the inmate burst the balloon and the liquid made contact with an officer on the right arm.

The prisoner was escorted to the detention unit and the matter was referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

The affected officer underwent a general welfare check as a result.

"The officer was issued with a clean uniform shirt and instructed to attend the medical centre for disinfection and further assessment," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

More Stories

Show More
correctional facility crime prison prison officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World-Renowned astrophotographer shoots for town

        premium_icon World-Renowned astrophotographer shoots for town

        News Andrew Campbell is making his way to the Chinchilla Science Festival to inspire young children to explore the sky.

        Candidate wants to give region what they ‘deserve’

        premium_icon Candidate wants to give region what they ‘deserve’

        News Meet the newest candidate for the local government election.

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food outlet wants to give you free chips.

        CCCI and community members discuss 2040 vision

        premium_icon CCCI and community members discuss 2040 vision

        News Community members gathered to discuss what the future of Chinchilla should look...