Officer injured on way to fatal crash was wearing seatbelt

A POLICE officer whose vehicle crashed en route to a fatal accident at Wyaralong on Sunday afternoon is "travelling OK" after sustaining only minor injuries.

Inspector Douglas McDonald addressed media at a press conference on Monday morning, following the crash that claimed the lives of two children.

About 2pm on Sunday, a 2001 Landrover Discovery carrying a family-of-six smashed through road barriers on Beaudesert Boonah Rd, rolled down the embankment and landed on its roof.

It remained submerged in the water while the occupants attempted to free themselves.

Queensland Police's Inspector Douglas McDonald addressed media on Monday morning following a fatal crash at Wyaralong, in which a car crashed through safety barriers on Beaudesert Boonah Rd and plunged into a dam. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Tragically, a 13-year-old boy and four-year-old girl were pronounced deceased at the scene.

On the way to the crash, a police car rolled, injuring the officer inside.

Insp McDonald said the incident showed how easy it was to crash on an unsealed road.

Driving from the Kalbar Police Station, the officer was travelling "at code" (lights and sirens) to get to the incident as fast as possible.

"Unfortunately, the accident occurred on the way to this job and shows how easily it can occur, especially on unsealed roads," Insp McDonald said.

"Thankfully he was wearing his seatbelt as he should have been and has relatively minor injuries considering the vehicle rolled and ended up on its roof."

