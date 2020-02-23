Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPROVED: Chinchilla to receive off-leash dog park

        premium_icon APPROVED: Chinchilla to receive off-leash dog park

        News Council approved the new attraction this week.

        WATCH: Woman smashes bottle-o with wood chunk 16 times

        premium_icon WATCH: Woman smashes bottle-o with wood chunk 16 times

        Crime Police have released a video of a woman who tried to smash her way into a Western...

        Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        premium_icon Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        News “What your history will now show is that you’re not yet 20 and have one drink...

        “You should never drive again”: 61y/o drink driver banned

        premium_icon “You should never drive again”: 61y/o drink driver banned

        Crime An ‘invalid’ 61-year-old man will have his license disqualified for eight years...