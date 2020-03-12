Nurse exposes painful reality of virus

A young Italian nurse working on a coronavirus ward has shared a raw photo to Instagram showing the reality of her current situation.

Taking to Instagram, Alessia Bonari posted a snap showing bruising around her eyes, nose and forehead which she claims was caused by having to wear ill-fitting protective gear

In the caption, Ms Bonari said while she was often "afraid", constantly tired and under enormous pressure, looking after people infected with the virus remained her top priority.

"I'm afraid to go to work. I'm afraid because the mask may not adhere to my face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves," she said in her message.

"I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes me sweat and once dressed I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours.

Alessia Bonari recently shared this honest photo to Instagram revealing how poorly fitted protective gear had bruised her face. Picture: Instagram/Alessiabonari

"I am psychologically tired, as are my colleagues, who have been in the same condition for weeks.

"But this won't prevent us from doing our job as we've always done. I will continue to take care of my patients because I am proud and I love my job."

Ms Bonari continued her missive by asking anyone who may read the post to make an effort to stay inside as a way of containing the spread of the virus.

"What I ask anyone who is reading this post is not to frustrate the efforts we are making, to be selfless, to stay at home and thus protect those who are most fragile.

The young nurse said despite being physically and emotionally exhausted, the wellbeing of her patients was her top priority. Picture: Instagram/Alessiabonari

"We young people are not immune to coronavirus, we too can get sick … I can't afford the luxury of going back to my quarantined house, I have to go to work and do my part. You do yours, I ask you please."

Her post, shared a day ago, has gathered 453,000 likes as well as 16,200 comments, with many praising the young nurse for her honesty.

"One person said: Thanks for what you do, sister. Thinking of you every day. Be strong. I love you."

While another added: "You are an example Alessia, we are all with you. You are all angels. Good job."

A third commenting wrote: "You are our hope. Not only now but always. You are a part of the Italy we are proud of. Hold on honey."

Italy has been placed into lockdown after alarming figures revealed the nation is one of the worst afflicted for the virus globally. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Italy is now one of the worst afflicted globally for the coronavirus. Only China and Iran have had more deaths, with the current Italian death toll sitting at 463.

Reports state the whole nation was placed into lockdown on Tuesday, with bans on public gatherings and travel restrictions.

Across the country, museums and archaeological sites have been closed down, weddings cancelled and even restaurants and cafes have been ordered to close at dusk, meaning they can only be open from 6am to 6pm daily.