NURSE DAY: Celebrating our workers at the forefront of the pandemic

NURSE DAY: Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Andrea Nagle (second from left) pictured with senior nursing staff (from left) Anthony Wilson, Brett Mendezona, Daniel Aldons, Donna Luck, Erin Frost and Jill Richardson.

ACROSS the Darling Downs there have been hundreds of nurses dealing with the ongoing threat of COVID-19 amid a global pandemic.

Darling Downs Health is today celebrating International Nurses Day by reflecting on the importance of these professions, which has been highlighted by the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Darling Downs Health Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Ms Andrea Nagle said the celebration held even further significance in 2020, as it is also the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

"We started this year with a calendar packed with events celebrating International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, including international renowned guest speakers," Ms Nagle said.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has paused these planned celebrations, it has also shone a spotlight on the nursing and midwifery professions.

"Nurses and midwives make up the largest part of our workforce.

"They are with our patients 24-hours, seven days a week as they welcome new life into the world and support patients and families through all stages of life and health emergencies including this pandemic.

"Our nurses and midwives are at the forefront of this pandemic, and are adapting as the situation changes and evolves to consistently provide patient-centred care.

The theme for this year's International Day of the Midwife is 'Midwives with women: celebrate, demonstrate, mobilise, unite - our time is NOW!'

"Throughout this pandemic our midwives are leading and providing strong support to women in their antenatal care, birthing and post-natal care - they have demonstrated, mobilised and united," Ms Nagle said.

The theme for this year's International Nurses Day is 'Nurses are a voice to lead - nursing the world to health."

"Our nurses across all of our facilities are playing their part in nursing the world to health by caring for our Darling Downs Health communities," Ms Nagle said.

"Our Darling Downs Health Chief Executive, and Executive Team have expressed their gratitude to our nursing and midwifery staff in a video acknowledging this year has been challenging and thanking our nurses and midwives for weathering this storm with us.

"Although our celebrations have been suspended for the moment, we will celebrate when we can."