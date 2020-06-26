Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A registered nurse is due to face court today accused of trying to suffocate a patient with a pillow. Picture: Steve Tyson
A registered nurse is due to face court today accused of trying to suffocate a patient with a pillow. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Nurse accused of attempted suffocation

by Sarah McPhee
26th Jun 2020 9:47 AM

A registered nurse is in custody accused of trying to suffocate a patient with a pillow at a hospital in Sydney's southwest.

Local officers were contacted following reports the 50-year-old man "had assaulted a patient while on nightshift" at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital on Thursday.

"Police will allege in court that the man pushed a pillow into the face of an 80-year-old man and forcibly held him down before another a staff member intervened," police said in a statement today.

The nurse works at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in Sydney. Picture: Steve Tyson
The nurse works at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in Sydney. Picture: Steve Tyson

The patient was treated for a cut to his arm "and his health is continuing to be monitored".

The registered nurse was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with attempt to strangle/suffocate with intent to murder - carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail if proven - and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and is due to face Bankstown Local Court today.

Investigators have seized a number of items for forensic examination.

 

Originally published as Nurse accused of attempted suffocation

crime editors picks hospital nurse suffocation allegations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        premium_icon TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        News An agricultural tech company has generously donated $20,000 to struggling farmers via Drought Angels.

        Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        premium_icon Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        News Most of Paul McVeigh’s life has been documented in the pages of the local paper.

        62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon 62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court...

        News A long line of people are due in Chinchilla Magistrates Court today.

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Domestic violence Qld: The faces of the state’s cases in 2020